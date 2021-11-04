Questioning the sanity of the Democratic party

To the Editor:

After being a loyal Democrat for 50 years, I am questioning, for the time, the sanity of the Democratic party. WHY are they still using the Trump card? We lost Virginia, even after Biden won by 10 points, because our candidate for governor couldn’t focus on anything but Trump. There are real issues that voters care about, such as, the economy and education. McAuliffe consistently linked his opponent to Trump, but told reporters, “this election is not about Trump.”

Obviously, keeping the former president at the forefront of the Governor’s race did not energize the Democratic voters. Does this loss reflect on Biden’s approval rating? Does this reflect on the inability of Democrats to pass a bill for the American people due to infighting within their own party? Democrats have a tough road ahead…

Linda Hallinan

Village of Lynnhaven