Thursday, November 4, 2021
Villager tasered and arrested after pursuit begins near Marsh Bend gate

By Meta Minton

Jesse Ray Eger

A Villager was tasered and taken into custody after a police pursuit began Wednesday night near the gate at the Village of Marsh Bend.

Jesse Ray Eger, 69, was at the wheel of a red Ford Explored as he was pursued at about 11 p.m. by Wildwood police down Marsh Bend Trail. The pursuit was initiated after Eger fled an alleged altercation with his wife at their home on Messina Drive in the Village of DeLuna.

The officer had his emergency lights and sirens activated, but Eger disregarded them and kept driving, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Police pursued this vehicle to U.S. 301 and northbound Interstate 75. When Eger finally stopped, an officer ordered him to the ground, but Eger refused to comply. Eger began walking backward in what looked like an attempt to re-enter his vehicle. The officer warned Eger that he would be tasered, however, he continued to refuse to obey.  The officer deployed his Taser X26, but the impact did not stop Eger. Another officer fired a stun gun at Eger, which “incapacitated” him, the report said.

Eger admitted he had been aware that police began pursuing him on Marsh Bend Trail.

“They tried to stop me and I just kept on going. I was so dang mad. I didn’t care,” he said, according to the report. He said he finally stopped because he had “enough time to cool down and think about the situation.”

His wife told police they had been involved in a “heated argument.” She said she locked herself in the master bedroom, but Eger kicked the door open. He grabbed a clothes basket and threw his clothes into. His wife tried to stop him from leaving, but he shoved her to the floor of the master bathroom. She had suffered bruises on her forearm and a bump on the back of her head where she hit the tile floor of the bathroom.

Eger was arrested on charges of fleeing to elude arrest, resisting arrest and battery. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

