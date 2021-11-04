Villagers’ band performance raises $3,000 for Christian Care Center of Leesburg

Villagers Charles Roy, Tina Roy and Bill Osterhold of the band Rocker Switch recently presented a donation check for nearly $3,000 to Bill Jones of the Christian Care Center of Leesburg.
The money was raised at a benefit concert the band performed for about 250 people Oct. 29 at the Rohan Recreation Center in The Villages. The funds will support several social services programs sponsored by the center.
The Christian Care Center is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation. It was founded in 1985 by the membership of First Baptist Church of Leesburg, Florida. but is now a community effort of “Meeting Needs and Sharing Christ” in Leesburg, Lake County and surrounding areas.