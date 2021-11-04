75.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, November 4, 2021
type here...

Villagers’ band performance raises $3,000 for Christian Care Center of Leesburg

By Marv Balousek

Villagers Charles Roy, Tina Roy and Bill Osterhold of the band Rocker Switch recently presented a donation check for nearly $3,000 to Bill Jones of the Christian Care Center of Leesburg.

The group presented a 3000 check to Bill Jones of the Christian Care Center.
The group presented a $3,000 check to Bill Jones of the Christian Care Center.

The money was raised at a benefit concert the band performed for about 250 people Oct. 29 at the Rohan Recreation Center in The Villages. The funds will support several social services programs sponsored by the center.

The Christian Care Center is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation. It was founded in 1985 by the membership of First Baptist Church of Leesburg, Florida. but is now a community effort of “Meeting Needs and Sharing Christ” in Leesburg, Lake County and surrounding areas. 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Questioning the sanity of the Democratic party

After being a loyal Democrat for 50 years, a Village of Lynnhaven resident is questioning the sanity of the Democratic party.

We need traffic enforcement in The Villages portion of Lady Lake

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of El Cortez resident contends traffic enforcement is needed in The Villages portion of Lady Lake.

World leaders must act on climate change

A reader from Wisconsin, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the case for the urgent need for action when it comes to climate change.

Critical Race Theory is NOT being taught in schools

A Village of Hacienda resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Critical Race Theory or CRT is not being taught in our schools.

President Biden is complicit in human trafficking

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends that President Biden is complicit in human trafficking. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos