Woman jailed after bat-swinging attack on man she called a ‘leech’

A Summerfield woman has jailed after an alleged bat-swinging attack on a man she called a “leech.”

Randy Lee Crawford, 51, was arrested Tuesday after fleeing her home at SE104th Terrace near the Stonecrest development.

Her man friend said that he was walking past a bathroom door in the home when Crawford yelled at him not to come in, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She came out and “lunged” at him while swinging a metal baseball bat. She struck him in both knees. She also threw a knife at the man, missing him, but leaving a dent in the washing machine in the laundry room, the report indicated.

The West Palm Beach native grabbed the man’s head, but he pushed her off of him. He dialed 911. Crawford fled on foot and was apprehended after sheriff’s deputies’ K-9s tracked her to the 16700 block of SE 142nd Court Road.

Crawford’s man friend told deputies they had been arguing about her calling him a “leech.” He refused to provide a written statement, “claiming it violates his motorcycle club code,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.

Crawford was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and simple domestic battery. She was booked at the Marion County Jail where she was initially held without bond.