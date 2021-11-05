Guest ID and trail fee services will be available on Veterans Day

The District Customer Service Center and all District Administrative Offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. Normal business hours will resume on Friday, Nov. 12. If you have any questions or would like additional information, contact the District Customer Service Center at (352) 753-4508.

All Recreation offices will be closed on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11. All recreation centers, fitness clubs, outdoor facilities and swimming pools will be open as usual. Outdoor facilities and swimming pools will close at dusk.

Guest ID Cards, Trail Fees and Activity Registration services will be available at La Hacienda, Lake Miona, Eisenhower, Rohan and Everglades Regional Recreation Centers from 8:30 a.m. – noon on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Regular office hours will resume Friday, Nov. 12.

If you have any questions or need further information, please contact your nearest recreation center or call Recreation Administration at (352) 674-1800.