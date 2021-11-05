Judge refuses bond for former Wildwood football player jailed since police chase

A judge has refused bond for a former Wildwood football player jailed since this summer when a police chase ended in a violent crash.

Keon Lamar Marsh, 21, continues to be held on multiple charges at the Sumter County Detention Center since the crash July 8 in Wildwood.

Last week, Judge Mary Hatcher set bond on the charges stemming from the chase, but ordered that he continue to be held without bond on a probation violation.

Marsh was driving a black Toyota Camry at about 5:30 p.m. July 8 and was being pursued by U.S. Marshals and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy joined in the pursuit on State Road 44 near the intersection with County Road 219 but lost sight of the Camry.

A Marion County sheriff’s helicopter was flying overhead and maintained a visual observation of the vehicle. The helicopter pilot reportedly spotted the Camry on Magnolia Street in Wildwood. A deputy continued the chase and Marsh drove his vehicle directly at the squad car, forcing the deputy to take evasive action. The Camry then turned west onto Cleveland Avenue (which is also County Road 466A) where it was involved in a crash with multiple law enforcement vehicles.

It was not the first time Marsh was involved in a chase endangering the public. In 2020, he was arrested after a pursuit in Wildwood.