63.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, November 5, 2021
type here...

Judge refuses bond for former Wildwood football player jailed since police chase

By Meta Minton

Keon Lamar Marsh
Keon Lamar Marsh

A judge has refused bond for a former Wildwood football player jailed since this summer when a police chase ended in a violent crash.

Keon Lamar Marsh, 21, continues to be held on multiple charges at the Sumter County Detention Center since the crash July 8 in Wildwood.

Last week, Judge Mary Hatcher set bond on the charges stemming from the chase, but ordered that he continue to be held without bond on a probation violation.

Marsh was driving a black Toyota Camry at about 5:30 p.m. July 8 and was being pursued by U.S. Marshals and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy joined in the pursuit on State Road 44 near the intersection with County Road 219 but lost sight of the Camry.

A suspect was arrested after a chase that ended in Wildwood on Thursday afternoon
Keon Marsh was arrested after a chase that ended in a crash in July in Wildwood

A Marion County sheriff’s helicopter was flying overhead and maintained a visual observation of the vehicle. The helicopter pilot reportedly spotted the Camry on Magnolia Street in Wildwood. A deputy continued the chase and Marsh drove his vehicle directly at the squad car, forcing the deputy to take evasive action. The Camry then turned west onto Cleveland Avenue (which is also County Road 466A) where it was involved in a crash with multiple law enforcement vehicles.

It was not the first time Marsh was involved in a chase endangering the public. In 2020, he was arrested after a pursuit in Wildwood.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

President Biden has failed America

A Village of Amelia resident contends President Biden has failed our country. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Too many pets in public?

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader asks if we are seeing too man pets in public these days.

Questioning the sanity of the Democratic party

After being a loyal Democrat for 50 years, a Village of Lynnhaven resident is questioning the sanity of the Democratic party.

We need traffic enforcement in The Villages portion of Lady Lake

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of El Cortez resident contends traffic enforcement is needed in The Villages portion of Lady Lake.

World leaders must act on climate change

A reader from Wisconsin, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the case for the urgent need for action when it comes to climate change.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos