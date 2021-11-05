63.5 F
The Villages
Friday, November 5, 2021
Kenneth Bruce Lieberman

By Staff Report

Kenneth Lieberman
Kenneth Lieberman

Kenneth Bruce Lieberman aged 61 of The Villages, FL passed away on October 29, 2021 after a courageous battle with kidney cancer.

Ken was born in Syracuse, New York. He was dedicated to public service and during his lifetime, served as a volunteer fireman, town councilor and deputy town supervisor, and most recently, as vice chairman of the district 10 board of supervisors in The Villages, FL. Ken believed in leaving each place better than he found it.

Ken held a degree in biology, board certification in nuclear and atomic physics, and had a thirty-four year career with Niagara Mohawk/National Grid. He started as a nuclear fireman and retired as the company’s lead safety and health specialist for upstate New York.

Ken was an accomplished athlete in high school, and also won six gold medals in the Senior Games of two different states. He loved water sports and boating, especially with friends and family on Otisco Lake.

All of Ken’s friends and family knew him to be a terrifically funny guy who could be relied on for first-class pranks and quick one-liners.

Ken is survived by his wife of 38 years, Linda; daughter Jennifer (Robby) and granddaughter Amelia Rose Bellisario of Camp Humphreys, South Korea; son Matthew (Katie) Lieberman of Denver, CO; brother David (Cecilia) and nephews Sam and Joe Lieberman of Independence, MN; and mother, Alice Gordon, of Wayzata, MN.

A celebration of Ken’s life will be held in February 2022. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ken’s memory may be made to: the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org, or to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation at www.firehero.org.

