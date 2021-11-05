61.8 F
The Villages
Friday, November 5, 2021
Mary Louise Wanzong

By Staff Report

Mary Louise Wanzong, 86, of The Villages, FL passed away peacefully at her home on October 31, 2021. Mary was born on July 19, 1935, in Arland, Wisconsin to Nickolaus and Evelyn (King) Gasper in Arland, Wisconsin. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert (Bob) Wanzong, on May 29th, 1954, at Zion Lutheran Church in Turtle Lake, Wisconsin. They were happily married for 67 years. Mary worked for many years in the banking industry. In time, she became a stay-at-home mom, raising three wonderful children. Mary enjoyed baking, sewing, quilting, crafting, reading, scrapbooking, and spending time with her family. She was an active member of King of Glory Lutheran Church in Blaine, Minnesota for many years. Mary will best be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Mary is survived by her beloved husband Bob, sons Greg (Kathy) Wanzong, Union City, CA and Gary (Beth) Wanzong, The Villages, FL, and daughter Laurinda (Ed) Beaver, The Villages, FL. She also leaves behind a brother, Nickolaus Gasper, Louisville, KY, a sister Helen LeVasseur of Shoreview, MN, three grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren with one on the way. A private celebration of Mary’s life will be held at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church in Oxford, FL. Memorials can be made in memory of Mary Wanzong to the American Cancer Society.

