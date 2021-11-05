Ronald Rose

Ronald R. “Ron” Rose, 95, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at The Villages Hospice House. Ronald was born in Cleveland, Ohio and moved to Hudson, Ohio when he was 2 years of age. He moved to The Villages in 2004 from Bayonet Point, Florida where he resided since 1976. He was an alumni of the Hudson High School and Kent State University. He was a Navy Veteran of WW II. Ronald was Postmaster of Hudson, Ohio and retired after 30 years of service in 1976. While in Hudson he was a Rotarian, a Mason of Hudson Lodge # 0510 since 1946. He was past commander of American Legion Post 464, Scoutmaster of Troop 321 and Explorer Post. Mr. Rose worked with the Cleveland Orchestra and the Blossom Music Center as Head Usher hiring Music Majors from Kent State and Akron Universities plus Local High Schools for Ushers, Ticket Takers and Tram Drivers. While living in Bayonet Point, he and June opened an Antique Shop doing this for a few years. He was President of the Beacon Woods Travel Club and after which he became a Travel Agent. Ron and June did extensive travel throughout the world. Ron has enjoyed golf since his retirement plus he was known as “The Clockman” and fixed clocks for many of his friends. As a Villager he belonged to the Belvedere Club, the Jazz Club and the Opera Club. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 347. He so enjoyed his life in The Villages. Ronald was preceded in death by his daughter Linda Jay (Rose) (Richards) Podrasky and his parents Wilbert Michael and Ethel Elnora Rose. Survivors include his beloved wife June of 61 years, grandson Eric Russell Richards, Wellington, Florida, nephews Michael P. (Paula) Dockery, Edgerton, Ohio, John T. (Denise) Dockery, Ft. Wayne, Indiana, Dennis Dockery, Cleveland, Ohio, and nieces Margaret (Alan) Moshiri, Apache Junction, Arizona, and Sharon Dockery, Cleveland, Ohio, and Cousin Mildred Quade from Northfield, OH. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 15th, 2021 at 11 AM at Beyers Funeral Home, 134 N Hwy 27/441 in Lady Lake, Florida. Visitation for friends will be from 10-11 AM. Committal Service with Military Honors from American Legion Post 347 will follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell.