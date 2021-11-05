Suspect arrested in burglary and theft at medical office in The Villages

A suspect has been arrested in a burglary at a medical office in The Villages.

A representatives of Villa Health Center at 1507 Buenos Aires Blvd. contacted the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 11 to report that a shed at the premises had been burglarized. It was caught on video surveillance.

Dale Len Billings, 57, of Fruitland Park, who has a long history of arrests on theft and burglary charges, was considered a suspect in the burglary at the medical office.

He was spotted at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Central Florida Dental Care at 13913 U.S. Hwy. 441. He was taken into custody on charges of burglary and theft. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $7,000 bond.