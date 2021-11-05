Too many pets in public?

To the Editor:
Saw in Villages-News.com recently, that Ocala has approved, or is considering approval, to allow pet dogs in outdoor dining areas of restaurants. Next thing y’know, we may see a poodle in a highchair.
Hugo Buchanan
Lady Lake
