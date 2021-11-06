Amigos Sports Club will be making Christmas brighter for Wildwood students

The Amigos Sports Club in The Villages will be sponsoring its annual Adopt-A-Family Program. This is the club’s 13th year to support the children of Wildwood Elementary School and their families. One hundred and fifty children have been identified by the school to be in need of help.

Each child is asked for “Wish List” of gifts they want for Christmas. Often the lists have items like bicycles, sports gear, dolls, books, art supplies, sneakers, and clothing. We have 75 shoppers who shop for the items. Each child gets $120 worth of gifts, a blanket, and their family receives a gift card for food.

The club is asking for the help of the community to support this important program. If you would like to contribute to this important program, send a check to:

Adopt-A-Family Program

c/o Jim Wilson

411 Rhapsody Path

The Villages, FL 32162

Checks should be made out to “Amigos Sports Club” with “Adopt-A-Family” in the memo line.