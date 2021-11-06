52.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, November 6, 2021
type here...

Amigos Sports Club will be making Christmas brighter for Wildwood students

By Staff Report

The Amigos Sports Club in The Villages will be sponsoring its annual Adopt-A-Family Program. This is the club’s 13th year to support the children of Wildwood Elementary School and their families. One hundred and fifty children have been identified by the school to be in need of help.

Amigos Sports Club
The Amigos Sports Club in The Villages

 

Each child is asked for “Wish List” of gifts they want for Christmas. Often the lists have items like bicycles, sports gear, dolls, books, art supplies, sneakers, and clothing. We have 75 shoppers who shop for the items. Each child gets $120 worth of gifts, a blanket, and their family receives a gift card for food.

The club is asking for the help of the community to support this important program. If you would like to contribute to this important program, send a check to:

Adopt-A-Family Program

c/o Jim Wilson

411 Rhapsody Path

The Villages, FL 32162

Checks should be made out to “Amigos Sports Club” with “Adopt-A-Family” in the memo line.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Is President Biden struggling with the truth?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident wonders if President Biden is struggling with the truth about illegal aliens.

Reed Panos and the PWAC

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident responds to a recent Opinion piece on the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

President Biden has failed America

A Village of Amelia resident contends President Biden has failed our country. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Too many pets in public?

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader asks if we are seeing too many pets in public these days.

Questioning the sanity of the Democratic party

After being a loyal Democrat for 50 years, a Village of Lynnhaven resident is questioning the sanity of the Democratic party.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos