The Band of Brothers of The Villages recently presented a $3,600 check to Colleen Brooks, director of the Beyond the Walls Food Pantry, to enable the organization to start supplying milk, butter and eggs to help their clients.

The Band of Brothers is an Incorporated 501(c)(3) organization of more than 600 veterans from all services and theaters. They meet regularly at City Fire on Tuesdays (Sumter Landing) and Thursdays (Brownwood).