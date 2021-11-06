52.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, November 6, 2021
type here...

Former library director steps in after sudden resignation in Lady Lake

By Meta Minton

Marsha Brinson

A past director of the Lady Lake Public Library will resume her former duties after the sudden resignation of the library’s director.

Marsha Brinson has been named interim library director effective immediately, according to Lady Lake Town Manager William Lawrence.

Brinson’s interim appointment follows the resignation of Library Director Lori Sadler. No explanation was given about her departure.

“We wish Lori the best,” Lawrence said.

Brinson had been named Lady Lake’s library director in 2014 after spending 10 years in the Sumter County Library System, working at The Villages Public Library at Belvedere. She is a resident of Lady Lake.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Is President Biden struggling with the truth?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident wonders if President Biden is struggling with the truth about illegal aliens.

Reed Panos and the PWAC

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident responds to a recent Opinion piece on the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

President Biden has failed America

A Village of Amelia resident contends President Biden has failed our country. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Too many pets in public?

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader asks if we are seeing too many pets in public these days.

Questioning the sanity of the Democratic party

After being a loyal Democrat for 50 years, a Village of Lynnhaven resident is questioning the sanity of the Democratic party.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos