Former library director steps in after sudden resignation in Lady Lake

A past director of the Lady Lake Public Library will resume her former duties after the sudden resignation of the library’s director.

Marsha Brinson has been named interim library director effective immediately, according to Lady Lake Town Manager William Lawrence.

Brinson’s interim appointment follows the resignation of Library Director Lori Sadler. No explanation was given about her departure.

“We wish Lori the best,” Lawrence said.

Brinson had been named Lady Lake’s library director in 2014 after spending 10 years in the Sumter County Library System, working at The Villages Public Library at Belvedere. She is a resident of Lady Lake.