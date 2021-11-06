Is President Biden struggling with the truth?

To the Editor:

It has been widely reported that the Biden Administration wants to give $450,000 to illegal aliens who were separated from their families during their processing.

The law requires that when an adult is arrested and is accompanied by a minor, the minor can’t go to jail with the adult for obvious reasons . It’s illegal to cross our borders and the illegal alien is subject to detention until the case is adjudicated.

When asked about this by a reporter the president snapped that the reporters where putting this out and it was “garbage” and “ will not happen .”

Yesterday the White House mouthpiece when asked about this said President Biden is “comfortable “ with settling with these illegals.

Obviously President Biden can’t have it both ways. He’s “comfortable “ with giving them $450,000 and at the same time he calls it “garbage” and it won’t happen.

Is this another sign that our President is struggling with the truth?

Should we be giving our hard earned tax dollars to illegal aliens invading our borders?

Larry Moran

Village of Mallory Square