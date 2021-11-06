Reed Panos and the PWAC

To the Editor:

I have been a resident of Sunset Pointe and CDD 5 for well over a decade and have been following the development of The Villages for over 20 years.

I have attended a number of governance meetings and the Residents Academy during that time. The Villages has functioned in a mostly symbiotic relationship with the residents over those years.

Where disputes have arisen, they have been ultimately resolved to the satisfaction of the overwhelming majority of residents. We live in what has to be described as a reasonably priced environment, paying comparatively lower prices and taxes than the places we came from. If you don’t believe that, go back and visit and compare. Other than the recent inflated housing market (an entirely separate subject), our cost of living is very reasonable. The PWAC was formed to avoid the risks that CDDs 1-4 have experienced as separate entities. It was formed to benefit from the economies of scale that combined operations provided. It was NOT a plot to take advantage of residents. Is it unrealistic for governing bodies to benefit commercial interests to attract and keep those available to the residents? Do you really believe that forcing the developer to pay more of the PWAC costs will come out of it’s pockets?

I was a tax professional for most of my career, working on both the government agency policy, assessing, and collecting side and representing taxpayers on the paying side. What will happen is that the developer will collect some or most of those costs from their tenants, who will in turn pass the higher prices to us. And don’t tell me that competition will block that result. Just look at the occupancy rate of the commercial real estate here and you will see the demand is high to be here. The amount that we pay annually in PWAC fees to subsidize our thriving business community is a small price to pay to have it.

What I don’t understand, Mr. Panos, is what you and your FG4S group want to accomplish. You used the county tax issue to overturn the county governance, yet the prior commission’s plan to let the growth of The Villages return the tax rate to near its previous levels in a few years seems to be playing out as they predicted. Now you want to recruit and elect similarly-minded CDD board members to cause disruption in the current system. It seems to this observer that it is your intention to turn the developer into some sort of “bogeyman” that the residents should fear.

Could it be that you fancy yourselves as some sort of “community organizers” in order to rally us poor miserably treated residents against the developer and into electing you and your cronies into control? It certainly seems that way when you use this forum to recruit candidates who are apparently intended to suit your purposes. You have read your Saul Alinsky very well, Mr. Panos. You describe your neighbors as uninformed. Is that how you consider anyone who might disagree with you?

Enjoy your retirement here, Mr. Panos, and stop trying to disrupt a place that works for most of us. Or maybe CAUSING disruption IS how your enjoyment is derived.

Carl Back

Village of Sunset Pointe