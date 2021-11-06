54.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, November 6, 2021
type here...

Villager ordered to pay $2,800 for vandalizing woman’s golf cart at Brownwood

By Meta Minton

John Kevin Lawless
John Kevin Lawless

A Villager has been ordered to pay $2,800 in restitution for vandalizing a woman’s golf cart parked in a handicapped parking spot at Brownwood Paddock Square.

John Kevin Lawless, 62, who lives at 3918 East Torch Lake Drive in the Village of Antrim Dells, was arrested April 1 at his home after keying the Village of Santo Domingo woman’s golf cart on March 24. His golf cart had been captured on video surveillance at the scene of the crime. The Honolulu, Hawaii native was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief.

Last month, Lawless was allowed to enter into a pre-trial intervention contract that will allow him to avoid prosecution if he lives up to the term of the deal. He must pay restitution in the amount of $2,800 and enroll in an impulse control course. He is also forbidden to have contact with the woman whose golf cart he vandalized.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Is President Biden struggling with the truth?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident wonders if President Biden is struggling with the truth about illegal aliens.

Reed Panos and the PWAC

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident responds to a recent Opinion piece on the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

President Biden has failed America

A Village of Amelia resident contends President Biden has failed our country. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Too many pets in public?

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader asks if we are seeing too many pets in public these days.

Questioning the sanity of the Democratic party

After being a loyal Democrat for 50 years, a Village of Lynnhaven resident is questioning the sanity of the Democratic party.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos