Villager ordered to pay $2,800 for vandalizing woman’s golf cart at Brownwood

A Villager has been ordered to pay $2,800 in restitution for vandalizing a woman’s golf cart parked in a handicapped parking spot at Brownwood Paddock Square.

John Kevin Lawless, 62, who lives at 3918 East Torch Lake Drive in the Village of Antrim Dells, was arrested April 1 at his home after keying the Village of Santo Domingo woman’s golf cart on March 24. His golf cart had been captured on video surveillance at the scene of the crime. The Honolulu, Hawaii native was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief.

Last month, Lawless was allowed to enter into a pre-trial intervention contract that will allow him to avoid prosecution if he lives up to the term of the deal. He must pay restitution in the amount of $2,800 and enroll in an impulse control course. He is also forbidden to have contact with the woman whose golf cart he vandalized.