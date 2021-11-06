Villager won’t be prosecuted in unwanted visit to former boyfriend’s home

A 67-year-old Villager will not be prosecuted in an unwanted visit to her former boyfriend’s home.

The prosecutor’s office has announced that no information will be filed in the case of 67-year-old Lorie Ann Kingsbury, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages. She had been arrested Sept. 11 after an unwanted visit to the home of her former 71-year-old boyfriend in the Village of Rio Ponderosa. The Olathe, Kansas native previously had shown up at the man’s workplace and he had texted her warning that the next time she made an unwanted appearance, law enforcement would be summoned.

Kingsbury was arrested on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65, due to her pushing past him in the doorway.

However, the prosecutor’s office has announced that no charges will be formally filed due to victim/witness issues.