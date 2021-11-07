62.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, November 7, 2021
type here...

32-year-old resident of The Villages jailed after ducking drug screen

By Meta Minton

Shane Mastic
Shane Mastic

A 32-year-old resident of The Villages has been jailed without bond after ducking a drug screening that was part of a probation sentence.

Shane Alan Mastic, who lives at 404 Hildalgo Drive in Villa De La Vista West, was being held this weekend at the Marion County Jail. The Pennsylvania native had been placed on probation for one year following his arrest this past May on charges of battery and trespassing.

As part of his probationary sentence, Mastic has been ordered to submit to drug screening. However, on Aug. 26, he was in the “lab waiting room for 5 to 6 minutes then left without completing his screen,” according to an affidavit of violation of probation on file in Marion County Court. He has also failed to pay $120 in court supervision fees.

Mastic also was arrested along with a lady friend Villager in September 2020 after their vehicle was stopped for having a burned-out headlight.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Pharmacy overregulation spoiled my trip

A Harbor Hills resident describes a nightmarish incident in which a pharmacy refused to refill a prescription - and ruined her trip out of town.

Daily Sun’s misrepresentation of important vaccination study

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident says a columnist in The Villages Daily Sun misrepresented an important vaccination study.

Biden’s massive achievement

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, lauds President Biden’s Build Back Better infrastructure package and contends it’s long overdue.

Is President Biden struggling with the truth?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident wonders if President Biden is struggling with the truth about illegal aliens.

Reed Panos and the PWAC

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident responds to a recent Opinion piece on the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos