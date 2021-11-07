32-year-old resident of The Villages jailed after ducking drug screen

A 32-year-old resident of The Villages has been jailed without bond after ducking a drug screening that was part of a probation sentence.

Shane Alan Mastic, who lives at 404 Hildalgo Drive in Villa De La Vista West, was being held this weekend at the Marion County Jail. The Pennsylvania native had been placed on probation for one year following his arrest this past May on charges of battery and trespassing.

As part of his probationary sentence, Mastic has been ordered to submit to drug screening. However, on Aug. 26, he was in the “lab waiting room for 5 to 6 minutes then left without completing his screen,” according to an affidavit of violation of probation on file in Marion County Court. He has also failed to pay $120 in court supervision fees.

Mastic also was arrested along with a lady friend Villager in September 2020 after their vehicle was stopped for having a burned-out headlight.