Betty Hughes

Sunday, November 7, 2021
By Staff Report

Betty T. Hughes, 95, of The Villages, Florida, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital, Lancaster, PA, on Saturday, October 30, 2021. She was born in Stelton, Middlesex County, NJ, to the late Claude and Catherine (Moeller) Travis.

Betty graduated from Pratt Institute of Art in New York City, and was an Artist Extraordinaire. During their 60-year marriage she was a wonderful homemaker for her husband, Linford E. Hughes, Jr., who died in 2013. Betty and Linford previously lived in Bloomsbury and Phillipsburg, NJ.

A member of The Chapel of Christian Faith, Betty also served as a Crossroads Prison Ministries mentor for the last 15 years. She previously was a leader for Bible Study Fellowship International.

Surviving Betty are her sons, Christian T. Hughes, husband of the late Sharon of Hillsborough, NJ, Neal G. Hughes, husband of Jan of Martinsburg, WV, and John A. Hughes, fiance Denise of Perkasie, PA; her daughter, Janice K., wife of Glenn Raush of Lancaster, PA; and 16 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.

Betty’s family will greet friends from 9:30 to 10:30 AM, followed by the funeral at 10:30 AM with Pastor Keith Johnson delivering the sermon, on Friday, November 5, 2021, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Private interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA.

Please omit flowers, and kindly consider a memorial contribution to Wycliffe Bible Translators, P.O. Box 628200, Orlando, FL 32862.

