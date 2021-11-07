Biden’s massive achievement

To the Editor:

With the recent passage of President Biden’s infrastructure bill, Biden has already achieved milestones that his predecessors only reached for. International respect for this country has soared. The stock market is at an all-time high, benefiting retirement plans. He has pulled U.S. troops out of Afghanistan, ending the U.S.’s longest war, something President Trump and President Obama both wanted to do. And his Build Back Better infrastructure package may create as many as 1.5 million jobs and benefit all 50 states.

Biden said the measure included the most significant investment in roads and bridges in 70 years; the most significant investment in passenger rail in 50 years; and the most significant investment in public transit in history.

“For all you at home who feel left behind and forgotten in an economy that’s changing so rapidly — this bill is for you,” Biden said. “The vast majority of the thousands of jobs that will be created do not require a college degree.”

“This is a blue collar blueprint to rebuild America, and it’s long overdue.”

Carole Thompson

Village of Summerhill