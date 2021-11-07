62.2 F
The Villages
Sunday, November 7, 2021
District Office releases information about trash pickup schedules for Veterans Day

By Staff Report

The District Office has released information about trash pickup schedules for the Veterans Day holiday.

Community Development Districts 1-11

If you live in Village Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there is no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday.

Community Development District No. 12 and No. 13

There is no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday.

Lake County portion of The Villages (not including VCDD No. 11)

If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages, there are no sanitation or recycling schedule changes due to the holiday.

Lady Lake portion of The Villages

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, there are no sanitation or recycling schedule changes due to the holiday.

