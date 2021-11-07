Entries needed for upcoming Christmas Parade in Lady Lake

The annual Lady Lake Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4. This year’s theme is “A Storybook Christmas Parade.”

Entries for the parade are still being sought. To request an application, e-mail Mike Burske of the Parks & Recreation Department at [email protected].

The parade will be held on Old Dixie Highway between Guava Street and Griffin View Drive.

The parade will start promptly at 10 a.m. The staging area will be the Guava Street Athletic Complex. The rain date this year will be Dec. 11 at the same time and location.