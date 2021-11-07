Jean Noser

Jean (Ewers) Noser, age 88 longtime resident and businesswoman of Iowa City died Thursday, October 28, 2021, surrounded by her children, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Jean Ewers was born August 29, 1933, in Iowa City the daughter of Roy and Gene (McClenahan) Ewers, and the twin sister to Joan (Ewers) Burton. She attended schools in Iowa City graduating from City High School with the Class of 1951. She then attended the University of Iowa where she met her husband to be, Dwane B. Noser. The couple were married on August 29, 1954, at the First United Methodist Church. She not only cared for her family and home but also assisted her husband in their family business, Ewers Men’s Store a fixture of Iowa City for now over 100 years. In later years she and Dwane enjoyed spending time in The Villages, Florida.

Jean enjoyed life to its fullest, from her college days in the Scottish Highlanders and Pi Beta Phi Sorority with her sister Joan. She was a member of PEO chapter JF, enjoyed playing bridge and belonging to dance club over the years. She was an avid supporter of anything Iowa Hawkeyes, but most of all and what brought her great joy throughout her life was her family!

Her family includes her five children, Bill Noser (Susan), Bob Noser (Jennifer), Tracy Speraw (Kirk), Brett Noser (Kay), and Terri Noser-Swartz; grandchildren, Ryan Noser, Rob Noser (Lauren), Elizabeth Noser, Caroline Bengtson (Bryan), Sarah Noser, Drew Speraw (Jamie), Brooke Smalley (Brandon), Dustin Speraw (Amanda), Bailey Speraw, Troy Noser (Katie), Kyle Noser (Rachel), Claire Noser, and Grant Noser; 6 great-grandchildren, Charlotte Bengtson, Blakely, Charli Jean, Jett, Ezra, and Maezyn Speraw.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Dwane; twin sister, Joan Burton; brother, Jack Ewers; and son-in-law, Eric Swartz.

The Family would like to thank UIHC and Dr. Nicholas Butler for the care Jean has received over the past several years, and Grand Living at Bridgewater for all their assistance in helping Jean live out a joyful life.