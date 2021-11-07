Kids, Cops and Christmas program will bring holiday cheer to those in need

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office each year offers the Kids, Cops and Christmas program in which more than 400 children can shop with a deputy on a Saturday in December at the Walmart in Bushnell or the Walmart in The Villages.

There are also families that are brought to the attention of the sheriff’s office, by deputies, neighbors or friends who know that the parents are struggling to make ends meet and don’t have the means to purchase presents for their children. With the funds donated to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office benevolent fund the sheriff’s office can reach out and help several other children beside the children that participate in the Kids, Cops & Christmas program. Annually, about 800 children are served through these efforts.

COVID-19 forced the cancellation of fundraising events that support the program.

The sheriff’s office also has a food pantry at the Villages Annex Sumter County Sheriff’s Office which gives out up to 100 food boxes at Christmas time. The food pantry can use nonperishable items such as canned goods, canned yams, stuffing mix or stove top stuffing, cranberry sauce, instant mashed potatoes, canned gravy or powdered gravy mixes, macaroni and cheese. The pantry does not have storage for perishables so donors can give gift cards to a local grocery store. These items can be dropped off at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office annex at County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard.

You can help out by making a monetary donation, to the SCSO (Sumter County Sheriff’s Office) Benevolent Fund. Mail your donation to Sumter County Sheriff’s Annex Attn: Theresa Cooper 8033 E. CR 466 The Villages Florida 32162. Checks can be made out to SCSO Benevolent Fund. You can drop of your donation at the same location.