Sunday, November 7, 2021
Mulberry Grove Dog Park will be closed through Dec. 5

By Staff Report

The Mulberry Grove Dog Park will be closed for quarterly maintenance Monday, Nov. 8 through Sunday, Dec. 5.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Mulberry Grove Recreation Center at (352) 259-6040.

