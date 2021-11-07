Officials to discuss unpaid fines at out-of-compliance homes in The Villages

Officials are set to discuss unpaid fines at out-of-compliance homes in The Villages.

A number of homes in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown have been determined to be in violation of deed restrictions. Fines are used as a method to persuade the homeowner to bring the property back into compliance. But in some cases the homeowners are dead or incapacitated. Some bad situations are made worse because the homes are in foreclosure and often have reverse mortgages.

Here is a look at some of the cases to be considered this week.

Community Development District 1

• An abandoned home at 611 Enconto St. in the San Antonio Villas was in violation of deed compliance due to overgrown grass and weeds. The property is being maintained by the District at a cost of $250 per service. The costs are passed onto the homeowner, who is dead. A neighbor previously told the CDD 1 Board of Supervisors that urns containing ashes of the deceased owners were still inside the home.

• Fines are piling up at a moldy home in foreclosure located at 249 Montoya Drive in the Village of Rio Ponderosa. The patio villa was constructed in 1995 and purchased in 1997 for $52,000 by Jackie Morgan. CDD 1 does not currently have authority to address the mold problem.

Community Development District 2

• A dead couple left a car in the driveway at their home at 2016 Cordero Court in the Village of Santo Domingo. Fines remain unpaid. A neighbor has also complained about mold growing on the home. The case has been turned over the District Counsel.

Community Development District 3

• Fines now stand at $1,250 at a home at 718 Santa Fe St. in the Village of Polo Ridge. Neighbors complained last month that the home is occupied by squatters. One of them, 34-year-old Anisa Ebony Trychta is set to appear Wednesday in Sumter County Court to answer to a charge of theft.

• Fines remain unpaid at a home at 3288 Shelby St. in the Village of Summerhill. The fines have been imposed due to dead grass.

Community Development District 4

• A vacant home in the Village of Chatham at 17375 SE 76th Corapeake Court has mold growing on it. The District is already cutting the grass at a cost of $250 per service. One of the owners is deceased. Another has been unreachable.

• A home in foreclosure at 17394 SE 74th Seabrook Court in the Village of Chatham was owned by Anthony “Tony” Piraino who died in 2019 at the age of 94. A complaint was lodged about mold and overgrown grass. Fines continue to pile up.

• A case has been turned over to District Counsel with regard to fines at a at home 17155 SE 70th McLawren Terrace. The home has been cited for mold, dead grass and overgrown weeds.