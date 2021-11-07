62.2 F
The Villages
Sunday, November 7, 2021
Pharmacy overregulation spoiled my trip

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

We were planning to take a trip out of town but had to cancel it when Walgreen refused to refill one prescription for a Schedule IV more than one day early. Not even a doctor could authorize an early refill, they said.
If the remaining prescription is lost during a hurricane, fire, flooding, tornado, etc., well, it is too bad. They still won’t refill it.
If there is a death, illness, etc., it is still too bad.
If one’s travel plans are curtailed and must be planned around the availability of medications, too bad. Maybe we should ask our aging friends and relatives not to die around the time I may need a refill.
The state law says it is OK to do two days early. The pharmacy does not give a hoot what the federal and state laws say. Too bad.
They said for me to transfer to another “location” if we don’t like their policy as many consumers of theirs already have. Too bad.
I contacted an attorney who confirmed that the pharmacy may be more strict than the federal and state levels.
All in all, Walgreens rules with a tyrannical hand, and it is scary to think how much worse they possibly may become and how much more they will imprison us.

Karen Hill
Harbor Hills

 

