Popular retirement destinations are located in warmer climates

According to North American Van Lines, and except for some migration to Idaho, the U.S. population is moving to the southern states. A sure sign of the changing climate. Additionally, according to original NOAA climate “raw” data, summertime maximum temperatures (TMAX) are getting cooler (see below image). No wonder the most popular retirement destinations are in “warm” climates — and they’re growing faster then ever.

While some climate indicators show warming and others show cooling, our climate is far from being hot. In fact, some of humanities’ greatest civilizations thrived during warmer times. It was warmer two thousand years ago, during the Roman Warm Period, when the Roman Empire was at its greatest. It was also warmer one thousand years ago, during the Medieval Warm Period, when the Vikings lived on Greenland. The Greenlander Vikings grew barley and corn back then — but it’s still too cold to grow them now.

Humans love warmer weather. It’s important to remember that we are tropical life-forms, because we were born without fur. We only moved into cooler climates because of our ability to adapt and use fossil fuels to heat our caves and homes.

So the next time someone demands you pay more taxes just so they can feel cool, just tell them to look outside, look at the data, and remind them that there is no climate change crisis — just a climate alarmism crisis. All throughout earth’s long history, there have always been regions which experience floods and droughts and unusual weather, but the long-term data clearly show that extreme weather events are decreasing as the earth warms.

Not only should we enjoy our warm climate, but we should celebrate it, because the alternative can be quite chilling. See my YouTube video called “Battle For Climate Earth” for a historical perspective about the optimal state of our climate.

Villager John Shewchuk is a frequent contributor to Villages-News.com