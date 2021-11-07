Revolutionary War re-enactor who appeared in ‘The Patriot’ to speak in The Villages

The Villages Chapter of Sons of the American Revolution will host Revolutionary War re-enactor Jack Ciotti as their speaker at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 at Captiva Recreation Center on Pinellas Place. Visitors are welcome.

Ciotti is an award-winning historian, educator, and re-enactor. His talk will cover two topics: Francis Marion – The Swamp Fox, who served in the Revolutionary War, plus telling about how Thanksgiving was observed in Colonial America.

Ciotti began his career in sales and marketing, but history was his first love. He eventually began his teaching career. One of his favorite things was to involve his American history students in historical re-enactments, complete with costumes he provided for each student, creating a living history experience for his students and observers. During his teaching career he was honored with four teaching awards from the City of Yonkers and from the State Senate of New York. He also served as an adjunct professor at Westchester Community College.

Ciotte has appeared in several movies including “The Patriot,” “Gettysburg,” and “Liberty.” Ciotti has also written scripts for and appeared in educational videos on both the Civil War and the American Revolution, which won the “Parents Choice Award” in 1999. He has presented hands-on educational programs for historical societies, schools, and museums. Ciotti was raised in Thornwood, N.Y., obtained a degree from Pace University, and now lives in The Villages.