62.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, November 7, 2021
type here...

Revolutionary War re-enactor who appeared in ‘The Patriot’ to speak in The Villages

By Staff Report

Jack Ciotti
Jack Ciotti

The Villages Chapter of Sons of the American Revolution will host Revolutionary War re-enactor Jack Ciotti as their speaker at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 at Captiva Recreation Center on Pinellas Place. Visitors are welcome.

Ciotti is an award-winning historian, educator, and re-enactor. His talk will cover two topics: Francis Marion – The Swamp Fox, who served in the Revolutionary War, plus telling about how Thanksgiving was observed in Colonial America.

Ciotti began his career in sales and marketing, but history was his first love. He eventually began his teaching career. One of his favorite things was to involve his American history students in historical re-enactments, complete with costumes he provided for each student, creating a living history experience for his students and observers. During his teaching career he was honored with four teaching awards from the City of Yonkers and from the State Senate of New York. He also served as an adjunct professor at Westchester Community College. 

Mel Gibson starred in 22The Patriot22 in 2000.
Mel Gibson starred in “The Patriot” in 2000.

Ciotte has appeared in several movies including “The Patriot,” “Gettysburg,” and “Liberty.” Ciotti has also written scripts for and appeared in educational videos on both the Civil War and the American Revolution, which won the “Parents Choice Award” in 1999. He has presented hands-on educational programs for historical societies, schools, and museums. Ciotti was raised in Thornwood, N.Y., obtained a degree from Pace University, and now lives in The Villages.

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Pharmacy overregulation spoiled my trip

A Harbor Hills resident describes a nightmarish incident in which a pharmacy refused to refill a prescription - and ruined her trip out of town.

Daily Sun’s misrepresentation of important vaccination study

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident says a columnist in The Villages Daily Sun misrepresented an important vaccination study.

Biden’s massive achievement

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, lauds President Biden’s Build Back Better infrastructure package and contends it’s long overdue.

Is President Biden struggling with the truth?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident wonders if President Biden is struggling with the truth about illegal aliens.

Reed Panos and the PWAC

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident responds to a recent Opinion piece on the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos