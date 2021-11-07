Total cost of First Responders Recreation Center comes in at $7.175 million

The total cost of the new First Responders Recreation Center will be $7.175 million.

The Amenity Authority Committee this week will review the latest costs and progress at the new recreation center under construction at the former home of the First Baptist Church in the Marion County section of The Villages. The AAC will meet Wednesday morning and is set to draw money to pay for the new recreation center from the settlement funds paid years ago by the Developer.

The earlier estimates for the project put it at $7.83 million. The construction bid came in at $5.9 million, reducing the overall project to $7.175 million. The other project costs, other than construction, include engineering services, landscaping, and equipment purchases.

There has been brisk progress at the construction site:

• The site work is approximately 75 percent complete.

• Construction of the art room addition and card room enclosure is under way.

• The building, HVAC, electrical, and plumbing rough-ins continue, as well as the installation of the drywall.

• The Recreation Center construction is approximately 40 percent complete.

• Support buildings are approximately 40 percent complete.

• The foundations and steel erection are complete. Trusses, roof decking, and shingles have been completed on all shade pavilions.

• Block walls have been constructed for the starter shack, restroom, and pool equipment area. Trusses and roofing are under way.

• The putt & play course and lawn bowling are approximately 60 percent complete.

• The rough grading and storm drainage are near completion.

• The irrigation system piping is complete and the fine grading is under way.

• The lawn bowling drainage system and final grading is complete and the sod is under way.

• Total project is approximately 50 percent complete.

