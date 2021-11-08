Alice Bubello, Age 87, passed away suddenly on November 3, 2021, at her home in The Villages, FL. She was the daughter of the late Ramón and Gudelia Sanchéz and the loving wife of the late Charles M. Bubello, Sr. They were married for 66 years. Alice is survived by her daughter Susan (Bubello) Bakke and her husband Glenn Bakke of The Villages, FL; her sons Charles M. Bubello, Jr. and his wife Linda (Mariani) Bubello of Brockton, MA, John S. Bubello of Leominster, MA, and Dean Bubello and his wife Joan (Quigley) Bubello of Framingham, MA; nine grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her brother Raymond Sanchéz and his wife Loraine (Defelice) Sanchéz of Hillsboro Beach, FL. She was predeceased by her sisters Mildred (Sanchéz) Downey and Mary (Sanchéz) Celentano. Charlie and Alice fell in love and were married as teenagers in Brooklyn, NY. Alice stayed at home raising their family. When Charlie was transferred to Massachusetts in 1970, Alice decided to finish her high school education. Her inquisitive and studious nature inspired Alice to further her education by earning a degree in finance at Northeastern University, all while working full-time and continuing to raise a family. Known for her eternally loving heart and her big lipsticked kisses, Alice was a lifelong learner, a student of both astrology and astronomy, musical theatre, and poetry, and she could recite Emily Bronte by heart. Alice was a lover of the outdoors and with her family took up camping and hiking. She loved Acadia, Cadillac Mountain, and proudly climbed Mount Washington. Spanish was Alice’s first language and she was proud of being Cuban-American. When she talked with her family, the sounds were like music. Alice was a volunteer interpreter for Catholic Charities, helping Spanish-speaking residents navigate the Massachusetts legal and healthcare systems. Alice finished her professional career at State Street Bank and Trust Company, before retiring to Florida. Visitation will be on Thursday, November 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St., FRAMINGHAM, MA 01702. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, November 12, at 10 a.m., at St. Bridget Parish, 830 Worcester Road, Route 9, Framingham, MA 01702. Alice will be laid to rest next to her beloved Charles at the Edgell Grove Cemetery and Mausoleum, 53 Grove St., Framingham, MA 01701. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in memory of Alice be made to Catholic Charities of Boston, 275 West Broadway, Boston, MA 02127 or online at https://www.ccab.org/donate