52.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, November 8, 2021
type here...

CDD 7 not ‘dumped’ by law firm and sees steady service ahead

By Meta Minton

The Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors pushed back against the notion it had been “dumped” by its attorney and foresees steady service ahead when it comes to legal representation.

The board, in a special meeting Monday morning at SeaBreeze Recreation Center, agreed to continue representation by Michael Eckert who is leaving Hopping Green & Sams, which had been retained earlier this year by CDD 7. Ten of its attorneys are leaving the firm and will be joining the national firm, Kutak Rock LLP. Eckert is among those moving to Kutak.

CDD 7 supervisors appear to have been pleased with his performance.

CDD 7 Board Chairman Jerry Vicenti said it is important to have independent legal counsel. CDD 7’s previous attorney, Mark Brionez of Brionez & Brionez, concluded he had a conflict of interest representing CDD 7 with regard to the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

Vicenti conceded that sticking with Eckert will be more costly.

To date, CDD 7 has been billed $67,975.39 by Hopping Green & Sams. That is far more than would normally have been billed by Brionez & Brionez, which represents the other CDDs in The Villages.

Eckert has been paid roughly $1,000 per month to oversee CDD 7’s legal responsibilities with regard to the Architectural Review Committee. Eckert has indicated he will no longer bill for the ARC services, as as gesture of good will.

Village of Bonita Gilbert Windsor, who was previously rejected when he applied to join the CDD 7 board, got into a heated discussion with Vicenti over the higher legal fees.

“What are you getting for your money?” Windsor asked.

Anne Bosler of the Village of Hadley had a similar question.

“I feel like the decision has been made by this board to hire this attorney. I don’t know what direction this attorney will take us and how much it is going to cost us,” she said.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Irrational spending will bankrupt our country

A Village of Mallory Square resident fears that irrational spending will bankrupt our country.

Pharmacy overregulation spoiled my trip

A Harbor Hills resident describes a nightmarish incident in which a pharmacy refused to refill a prescription - and ruined her trip out of town.

Daily Sun’s misrepresentation of important vaccination study

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident says a columnist in The Villages Daily Sun misrepresented an important vaccination study.

Biden’s massive achievement

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, lauds President Biden’s Build Back Better infrastructure package and contends it’s long overdue.

Is President Biden struggling with the truth?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident wonders if President Biden is struggling with the truth about illegal aliens.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos