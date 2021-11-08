Jean Jacoboski

61.3 F
Monday, November 8, 2021
By Staff Report

Jean J.J. Jacoboski, age 98, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at her residence that she shared with her daughter. She was born in Niagara Falls, NY on October 5, 1923, a daughter of the late Joseph and Katherine Wozny Bies. Jean married the late Harry Jacoboski. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Stanley; and a sister, Helen Bies. Jean is survived by three children, Gloria Kilpatrick (Pierre Desjardins), of The Villages, FL, and Ronald and David (Laura) Jacoboski, both of Erie. Nine grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren also remain. Services were private and at the convenience of the family. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements were under the care of Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services Inc. Downtown, 602 West Tenth Street, Erie, PA 16502.

