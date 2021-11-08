Many questions surround new software for tee time and trail pass system

Questions outnumbered answers with regard to a contract for a new tee time and trail pass services agreement considered by the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

PWAC Chairman Don Wiley prefaced at the onset of Monday’s meeting there has been a great deal of misunderstanding about the proposed 10-year agreement, which is fundamentally about updated software, which would be administered by The Villages Technology Solutions Group.

“I have read the outrage online, ‘They are going to start raising our trail fees.’ That is not what this is about,” Wiley said.

Prior to the meeting, Wiley spent an extensive amount of time reviewing the contract, which you can read at this link: Tee_Time_Reservation_and_Trail_Pass_Agreement_EDL_Clean_10-27-2021

“This is a big issue for the residents, there is no doubt,” Wiley said.

He said the contract surrenders too much control to the Developer.

“Basically, this is like a contractor telling us how high we can cut the grass,” Wiley said.

Among his concerns was the fact that the users who enter data, including their address and personal information, would be surrendering that data to the Developer.

“The data belongs to the customer,” Wiley said. “It says the data is owned only by the Developer.”

He said that if PWAC chooses to take another route down the road, the data would be out of their hands and would stay with the Developer.

“If we decide to go with another provider, we don’t own the data,” Wiley said.

PWAC member Jerry Vicenti said the many questions made it essential a vote on the tee time and trail pass system be postponed.

“We should table this until next month. Residents have no clue what is going on with this,” Vicenti said.

The committee agreed to postpone a vote on the matter until the December meeting.