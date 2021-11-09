How can a highway be racist?

To the Editor:

I watched Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigeig’s news conference and learned that he and the Biden Administration are looking at racist highways and bridges. Once they are determined to be racist they will be torn down or replaced. I thought I was hallucinating.

Did you know a brainless, inanimate object can be racist? How far does the “woke” mind travel to find racism. They will spend yours and my hard-earned tax dollars on these kind of woke, ridiculous projects?

You democrats must be so proud of President Biden and his tremendous left wing idealogy.

We have real problems with hyper inflation, communist China rattling swords, overwhelming national debt, supply chain jams and Mayor Pete is working on “racist highways”!

You must be kidding.

Larry Moran

Village of Mallory Square