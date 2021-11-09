Perry B. Kelley, resident of the Village of Liberty Park, The Villages, FL formerly of Upton, MA and Wolfville, Nova Scotia Canada entered into rest peacefully at home on Tuesday October 26, 2021. Perry is survived by his beloved wife Barbara (nee McKinnon) Kelley, devoted father of Lynn Kelley and the late Brad (Lisa) Kelley, cherished grandfather of Taylor (Anthony) Guzman, Shane Kelley and Sophia Kelley. Loving son of the late Laurence and Pansy Kelley. Dear brother of Eileen Ryan, Sharon (Howard) Margeson and the late Gary (late Julie) Kelley. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. And also survived by cousins and friends. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the memorial service at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church 2201 Spring Lake Rd Fruitland, FL 34731 on Tuesday afternoon (November 16th) at 2 pm. Interment Holy Trinity cemetery. Perry Kelley was a Canadian Army veteran and an advent golfer at The Villages, FL.