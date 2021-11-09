66.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, November 9, 2021
Reward increased by $5,000 for information in case of man found dead in Sumter County 

By Staff Report

Michael Kotait left was found dead in 2019 in Sumter County
Michael Kotait, left, was found dead in 2019 in Sumter County.

A reward has been increased by $5,000 for information in the case of a man found dead in 2019 in Sumter County. 

The body of 61-year old Michael Majed Kotait of Winter Garden, was discovered at 9915 County Road 231 in Wildwood. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office determined Kotait’s cause of death was a result of homicidal violence.

Just prior to the report of the body being discovered, the Wildwood Police Department was notified of a vehicle submerged in the water at the Lake Deaton Boat Ramp in Wildwood. The unoccupied vehicle was a white Honda SUV, which was identified as being registered to Kotait. 

The Florida Sheriff’s Association’s Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program has agreed to pay an enhanced reward of $5,000 in conjunction with a $5,000 reward from Crimeline, for information leading to the identity of those responsible for the Kotait’s murder. This brings the reward total to $10,000.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, they are asked to contact Detective Brent Sargent of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 793-2621 or to remain anonymous, contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

