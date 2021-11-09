Reward increased by $5,000 for information in case of man found dead in Sumter County 

A reward has been increased by $5,000 for information in the case of a man found dead in 2019 in Sumter County.

The body of 61-year old Michael Majed Kotait of Winter Garden, was discovered at 9915 County Road 231 in Wildwood. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office determined Kotait’s cause of death was a result of homicidal violence.

Just prior to the report of the body being discovered, the Wildwood Police Department was notified of a vehicle submerged in the water at the Lake Deaton Boat Ramp in Wildwood. The unoccupied vehicle was a white Honda SUV, which was identified as being registered to Kotait.

The Florida Sheriff’s Association’s Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program has agreed to pay an enhanced reward of $5,000 in conjunction with a $5,000 reward from Crimeline, for information leading to the identity of those responsible for the Kotait’s murder. This brings the reward total to $10,000.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, they are asked to contact Detective Brent Sargent of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 793-2621 or to remain anonymous, contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).