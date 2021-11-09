Villagers’ adult daughter transferred to jail in Sumter County

The adult daughter of a couple in The Villages has been transferred to the jail in Sumter County where she continues to be held without bond after a pair of arrests last month.

Stephanie Marie Romas, 41, was transferred Monday from the Lake County Jail to the Sumter County Detention Center.

Romas had been arrested Oct. 19 after a fight with her father at her parents’ home at 4124 Victory Lane in the Village of Osceola Hills. They had been arguing when she slammed a door in his face and pushed him against a wall, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The altercation spilled out onto the driveway where it was witnessed by a neighbor. The New York native was arrested on a charge of battery, but released the following day after posting $2,000 bond.

She had been arrested Oct. 9 at her parents’ home after deputies were called to investigate a disturbance. They discovered Romas was wanted on a warrant which stemmed from an incident Sept. 15 at the Save-A-Lot store in Wildwood in which she stole cereal, according to an affidavit from the Wildwood Police Department. She wasn’t immediately taken into custody, but a warrant was later issued for her arrest. At the time, Romas indicated she was living on Fulcrum Place in the Whitney Villas in the Village of Dunedin. The villa is owned by her parents.