AAC follows PWAC’s lead in tabling tee time and trail pass services agreement

The Amenity Authority Committee has followed the Project Wide Advisory Committee’s lead in tabling a tee time and trail pass services agreement with the Developer of The Villages.

The AAC on Wednesday voted to table the approval of an agreement with The Villages, which offers a tee time system at www.golfthevillages.com operated by The Villages Technology Solutions Group. Earlier this week, PWAC members unanimously decided to push back approval of the agreement until at least December. You can read the agreement at this link: Tee_Time_Reservation_and_Trail_Pass_Agreement_EDL_Clean_10-27-2021

AAC members, like members of PWAC, found the agreement and the entire arrangement – which blends services for championship courses and executive courses – very confusing. Championship courses are owned by the Developer. The executive courses are owned by residents and the amenity money is overseen by the AAC north of County Road 466 and by PWAC south of County Road 466.

The Developer collects the money from golfers and offers premium services such as priority memberships. The Developer also shaves off a service fee for operating the tee time system for the executive courses. Golf is “free” for residents on executive courses, but “trail fees” are collected for use of golf carts on executive golf courses.

“It seems like a very complicated system for reimbursing us,” said AAC member Donna Kempa said.

Kempa, who has a background in accounting, asked some pointed questions including whether the system has ever been audited. There was no clear answer to her question. She also asked about $51,0548 allocated for “bank related charges.”

She said an audit would be “important.”

AAC Chairman Don Deakin echoed sentiments expressed earlier in the week in the PWAC meeting, regarding the 10-year length of the proposed contract. He suggested a one-year trial arrangement.

“We have a history in which the Developer sold the golf course management and then bought it back,” Deakin said.