AAC member wants new recreation center to include honor for past fire chief

A member of the Amenity Authority Committee would like the new First Responders Recreation Center to include an honor for a past fire chief in The Villages.

AAC member Carl Bell at Wednesday’s committee meeting suggested naming a room at the new recreation center in honor of past Fire Chief Mike Tucker of The Villages Public Safety Department. Bell noted there is some precedent for such an honor, pointing to the room at Tierra Del Sol Recreation Center named for Villager Tootie Jackson, who was a champion for the complete renovation of that recreation center.

No action was taken on Bell’s suggestion. It likely will be discussed at a future date.

Brisk progress is taking place at the site of the new recreation center at the former home of the First Baptist Church in the Marion County section of The Villages.

The total cost for the project will be $7.175 million. Another $2 million was spent to acquire the land.