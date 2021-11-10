Growth of The Villages spills over with need for satellite facility for Village Palms

The growth of The Villages has spilled over with the need for a satellite facility for Village Palms Landscaping & Design.

The landscaping company, which is not directly affiliated with The Villages, has its main facility at County Road 466 and Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake.

The owners, William and Wendy Chenvert, who are also residents of The Villages, have enjoyed a booming business in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

The Sumter County Commission on Tuesday granted a request from the Chenverts to rezone a parcel of land near Sumterville from light commercial to heavy commercial. The change will allow Village Palms to operate a satellite facility. Heavy Commercial zoning is necessary due to the outdoor storage needs of the business.

“The Villages is expanding. So are we,” William Chenvert told the commission.

The property is within the City of Bushnell Joint Planning Area and has city water service available. Connection to public water will be required at the time of development. The City of Bushnell has indicated they will require the landowner to annex into the city.

The request won the unanimous support of the Sumter County Commission.