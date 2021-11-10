Home on Historic Side of The Villages appears to be victim of neglect

A home on the Historic Side of The Villages appears to be the victim of neglect.

The manufactured home located at 1125 Paradise Drive and owned by the Theodore Derousse Jr. Estate was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon in front of the the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

A complaint was received Sept. 9 by Community Standards regarding overgrown grass and weeds at the property. The violation was verified the following day.

Community Standards has been unable to reach the homeowner by phone. An email was sent Oct. 11, but no response has been received.

The utilities are current and there does not appear to be a mortgage on the home. The real estate taxes have been paid for 2020.

The homeowner was given three days to bring the property into compliance. If it is not brought into compliance, a $250 will be imposed following by a $250 fine each time the District is forced to maintain the property. If the fines reach $1,500, the matter will be turned over to District Counsel who could file a lawsuit, seek an injunction or place a lien on the property.