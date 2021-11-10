74.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
type here...

Home on Historic Side of The Villages appears to be victim of neglect

By Meta Minton

A home on the Historic Side of The Villages appears to be the victim of neglect.

The manufactured home located at 1125 Paradise Drive and owned by the Theodore Derousse Jr. Estate was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon in front of the the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

A complaint was received Sept. 9 by Community Standards regarding overgrown grass and weeds at the property. The violation was verified the following day.

1125 Paradise Drive
This home at 1125 Paradise Drive has fallen into neglect.

Community Standards has been unable to reach the homeowner by phone. An email was sent Oct. 11, but no response has been received.

The utilities are current and there does not appear to be a mortgage on the home. The real estate taxes have been paid for 2020.

The homeowner was given three days to bring the property into compliance. If it is not brought into compliance, a $250 will be imposed following by a $250 fine each time the District is forced to maintain the property. If the fines reach $1,500, the matter will be turned over to District Counsel who could file a lawsuit, seek an injunction or place a lien on the property.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The Villages does not support recycling

A Haciendas of Mission Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that manufacturers are stepping up their recycling efforts, but The Villages trash collection does not support such efforts.

How can a highway be racist?

In the ultimate “woke” act, the Biden Administration has determined that some highways are “racist.” A Village of Mallory Square resident explains in a Letter to the Editor.

Why aren’t those illegally entering the U.S. mandated to get the vaccine?

A Village of El Cortez resident asks why those illegally entering the U.S. aren’t mandated to get the vaccine. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Irrational spending will bankrupt our country

A Village of Mallory Square resident fears that irrational spending will bankrupt our country.

Pharmacy overregulation spoiled my trip

A Harbor Hills resident describes a nightmarish incident in which a pharmacy refused to refill a prescription - and ruined her trip out of town.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos