Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Parkwood man arrested after battle with girlfriend in front of their toddler

By Meta Minton

Shaun Gregory Czapor

A Parkwood man was arrested after a physical battle with his girlfriend in front of their toddler.

Officers were called at 5 a.m. Sunday to a home in the family community off County Road 101 across from the Village of Summerhill after 37-year-old Shaun Gregory Czapor got into a verbal altercation with his girlfriend of more than two years, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

She ordered Czapor to leave the home and she followed him to lock the door behind him. But the 250-pound Czapor “grabbed her by both of her arms just above the elbows and pushed her into the wall,” the report said. He left bruises on both of her arms.

The couple’s 18-month-old child was present during the altercation, the report noted.

Czapor was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.

