Taxpayer dollars belong to hardworking Americans

Last week, I co-introduced H.R. 5814, which would bar the federal government from imposing or implementing taxes on unrealized capital gains from any taxable asset.

Under the guise of making sure the rich pay their fair share, President Biden and House Democrats are pushing tax policies that take more money out of the pockets of the Middle Class and Main Street businesses. Taxpayer dollars do not belong to Washington.

They belong to hardworking Americans, who best know how to spend their hard-earned dollars. This bill allows small business owners to keep more of the fruits of their labor to re-invest in their business and in their employees, which empowers Americans with more money to buy a home, save for their children’s education, and invest for retirement.

Defending Americans’ Second Amendment rights

In July, I signed an amicus brief in NYSPRA v. Corlett which address unconstitutional limits placed on Americans’ Second Amendment rights. The U.S. Supreme Court began hearing this important case on Wednesday.

I have, and will continue to take action to defend the right to keep and bear arms as protected by the Second Amendment to the Constitution. The right to keep and bear arms is a fundamental right – not granted – but guaranteed to U.S. citizens by the Bill of Rights, and contributes to individual and public safety. Every day, women and men use firearms to defend themselves or their families against attackers. As crime rates rise and calls to defund our police continue, it is more important than ever to uphold our second amendment rights.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.