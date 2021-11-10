74.6 F
The Villages does not support recycling

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The major drink producers (e.g. Coke , Pepsi, etc.) are advertising that they now are using recyclable plastic — to include tops/caps — in all their plastic bottles to protect the environment and to reuse valuable resources.  To take advantage of this consumers (i.e. The Villagers) must have access to a process that allows those items to be conveniently and consistently segregated from all other trash.
However, the current trash pickup processes does not allow for such segregation — neither in The Villages facilities nor home trash pickup.
So one wonders:  what are The Villages management officials doing to modify current trash collection policies and established collection contracts to allow this recycling to occur in The Villages?

B. Howard “Bill” Penix
Haciendas of Mission Hills

 

