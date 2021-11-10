74.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
type here...

Villagers raise $18,100 for the sheriff’s office’s Kids, Cops and Christmas program

By David Towns

For the past 18 years the residents of the Village of Sunbury of Glenbrook have raised funds for charitable organizations. Six years ago the group who call themselves the St. James Circle of Friends made the Kids, Cops, and Christmas program their charitable focus. Last year they gave $15,135 to the program.

The group’s treasurer, John Burd, on Tuesday afternoon presented Lt. Robert Siemer with a check for $18,100. Last-minute donations pushed up the amount from $17,250 which had been printed on the “big check” created for the presentation at the sheriff’s office at the annex in The Villages.

unnamed 1
At Tuesday’s check presentation were, from left, Nancy Peterson, John Burd, Lt. Robert Siemer, Ron Lottes, Ronnie Miko, Deputy Arnold Davis and Deputy Carl Dunlap.

Siemer thanked the group on behalf of the sheriff’s office. He said that 200 children will be able to buy Christmas gifts with deputies assisting them in December at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. He explained that more than 600 children and their families will be helped by this program and others that the sheriff’s office offers this holiday season.

Siemer also explained about the food pantry that the sheriff’s office operates at the annex at County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard. The pantry has been preparing food boxes for needy families for both Thanksgiving and Christmas. He said that these programs would not be possible without the generosity of groups like Village of Sunbury.

Ron Lottes, one of the founders of the St. James Circle of Friends suggested issuing a challenge to all the other Villages to see who could raise the most to aid these programs. Such a challenge could have a major impact on poverty in Sumter County. 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The Villages does not support recycling

A Haciendas of Mission Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that manufacturers are stepping up their recycling efforts, but The Villages trash collection does not support such efforts.

How can a highway be racist?

In the ultimate “woke” act, the Biden Administration has determined that some highways are “racist.” A Village of Mallory Square resident explains in a Letter to the Editor.

Why aren’t those illegally entering the U.S. mandated to get the vaccine?

A Village of El Cortez resident asks why those illegally entering the U.S. aren’t mandated to get the vaccine. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Irrational spending will bankrupt our country

A Village of Mallory Square resident fears that irrational spending will bankrupt our country.

Pharmacy overregulation spoiled my trip

A Harbor Hills resident describes a nightmarish incident in which a pharmacy refused to refill a prescription - and ruined her trip out of town.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos