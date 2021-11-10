Villagers raise $18,100 for the sheriff’s office’s Kids, Cops and Christmas program

For the past 18 years the residents of the Village of Sunbury of Glenbrook have raised funds for charitable organizations. Six years ago the group who call themselves the St. James Circle of Friends made the Kids, Cops, and Christmas program their charitable focus. Last year they gave $15,135 to the program.

The group’s treasurer, John Burd, on Tuesday afternoon presented Lt. Robert Siemer with a check for $18,100. Last-minute donations pushed up the amount from $17,250 which had been printed on the “big check” created for the presentation at the sheriff’s office at the annex in The Villages.

Siemer thanked the group on behalf of the sheriff’s office. He said that 200 children will be able to buy Christmas gifts with deputies assisting them in December at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. He explained that more than 600 children and their families will be helped by this program and others that the sheriff’s office offers this holiday season.

Siemer also explained about the food pantry that the sheriff’s office operates at the annex at County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard. The pantry has been preparing food boxes for needy families for both Thanksgiving and Christmas. He said that these programs would not be possible without the generosity of groups like Village of Sunbury.

Ron Lottes, one of the founders of the St. James Circle of Friends suggested issuing a challenge to all the other Villages to see who could raise the most to aid these programs. Such a challenge could have a major impact on poverty in Sumter County.