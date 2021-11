A 64-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning at Spruce Creek South.

The man was driving at about 3 a.m. Thursday in the private gated community in Summerfield when he failed to properly negotiate a curve and struck a group of trees, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man, listed in the report as a resident of Summerfield, was pronounced dead at the scene by Marion County Fire Rescue.