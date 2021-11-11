90-year-old Villager wins another delay in hit-and-run case involving bicyclists

A 90-year-old Villager has won another delay in a hit-and-run case which injured husband-and-wife bicyclists.

Marilyn Hamilton of the Village of Fernandina had been scheduled for case management this past Tuesday in Sumter County Court. Her attorney sought a continuance in the case and Hamilton’s court date has been rescheduled for Dec. 14, according to court documents.

Hamilton has pleaded not guilty to felony counts of hit and run. She is charged with hitting Village of Dunedin residents Jessica Laube and Robert Hunter, who had been riding on Morse Boulevard on Oct. 30, 2020. They were both struck by a white Mercedes driven by Hamilton. She allegedly stopped, looked at the crumpled bicyclists on the ground, got back in her car and fled the scene. She had her damaged 2014 Mercedes towed to a dealership in Gainesville, leading to her arrest on Nov. 5, 2020 at her home on Twisted Oak Way.

Laube, an experienced cyclist who is a member of the Sumter Landing Bike Club, was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center where she remained in the intensive care unit for 30 days. She suffered 17 broken ribs, a collapsed lung, paralyzed vocal chord, broken am, broken wrist, torn finger tendons and ligaments and brain injuries.

Hamilton remains free on bond. A judge recently suspended her driving privileges.