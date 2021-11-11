Gerald Hurst

Gerald Owens Hurst, 84, a resident of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully November 3, 2021. Gerald was born and raised in Durham, NC area where he was the youngest of eleven children. He proudly served in the Army National Guard for eight years. Gerald spent much of his life working in the trucking industry in Charleston, SC prior to moving to The Villages in 2003. He was the owner and operator of Hurst Transportation Services.

Gerald loved spending time with his wife and was an avid golfer who had four holes in one and a $100 putt. He also enjoyed the companionship of his dog, Misty. Gerald received much pleasure in helping neighbors and friends solve problems as well as just chatting and joking with them.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Nancy. He is also survived by a daughter, Lisa of Decherd, TN, two grandsons, one great grandson, and numerous nieces and nephews. Surviving Gerald also is his brother and sister-in-law, Odell and Pat Hurst of Shallotte, NC. A Celebration of Life honoring Gerald is scheduled at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at St. George Episcopal Church in The Villages.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest making a contribution in Gerald’s honor to Marion County Hospice, 9505 SW 110th St, Ocala, FL 34481.